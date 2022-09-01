Finnish Customs Officers Confiscate Euro From Russians Every Day - Senior Inspector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Finnish customs officers, following the European Union's sanctions against Russia, confiscate euro and other official currencies of the EU member states from Russian citizens at border crossing every day, Senior Customs Inspector Jarkko Keskinen said on Wednesday.

"Confiscations occur daily at border crossing points on the eastern border. Customs does not keep statistics on the amount of seized euros. The export of official EU currencies to Russia is prohibited by the sanctions regulation," Keskinen told the Finnish state-owned broadcaster YLE.

Inspector added that customs officers provide an opportunity for travelers to return to Finland and make purchases with the rest of their funds or exchange Euros for the US Dollars, the export of which to Russia from the EU is allowed.

At the same time, Finnish customs officers warn Russians against concealing the facts of transporting euros when returning to Russia, as this would be a criminal offense.

The customs emphasized that all information about sanctions and the procedure of crossing the Schengen border in Finland is available in Russian on the service's website.