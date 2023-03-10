Finnish Customs Register Surge in Offense Rate on Border With Russia Amid Sanctions

The European Union's sanctions against Russia and Belarus caused rapid increase in the number of customs-related offenses in 2022 on the border with Russia, Finnish customs said in a statement on Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The European Union's sanctions against Russia and Belarus caused rapid increase in the number of customs-related offenses in 2022 on the border with Russia, Finnish customs said in a statement on Friday.

"The huge increase in regulation offences is one of the most significant changes that occurred last year. The sanctions against Russia and Belarus last year brought the number of regulation offences taken under preliminary investigation to over 300. Usually there have been only a few cases of suspected regulation offences each year," Hannu Sinkkonen, Director of Enforcemenеt of Finnish Customs, said in the statement.

In 2022, Finnish Customs uncovered 6,482 customs offenses, which is over 1,000 cases more than in 2021, the statement said, adding that the particular increase was registered in regulation offenses and seizures of medicines classified as narcotic substances.

The societal impact of crime prevention by Finnish Customs exceeded 100 million Euros ($106 million) in 2022, the statement said.

Western nations have rolled out an unprecedented sanctions campaign against Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it would overcome the sanction pressure, urging the West to accept the fact that its sanctions policy has failed. In 2022, Russia's GDP declined by 2.1%, according to initial estimates released by the Russian Federal State Statistics Service in February, which is several times less than predicted by Western economists at the start of the sanctions campaign.

The International Monetary Fund expects Russia to return to growth this year with GDP increasing 0.3%, followed by 2.1% growth in 2024,