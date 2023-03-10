UrduPoint.com

Finnish Customs Register Surge In Offense Rate On Border With Russia Amid Sanctions

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Finnish Customs Register Surge in Offense Rate on Border With Russia Amid Sanctions

The European Union's sanctions against Russia and Belarus caused rapid increase in the number of customs-related offenses in 2022 on the border with Russia, Finnish customs said in a statement on Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The European Union's sanctions against Russia and Belarus caused rapid increase in the number of customs-related offenses in 2022 on the border with Russia, Finnish customs said in a statement on Friday.

"The huge increase in regulation offences is one of the most significant changes that occurred last year. The sanctions against Russia and Belarus last year brought the number of regulation offences taken under preliminary investigation to over 300. Usually there have been only a few cases of suspected regulation offences each year," Hannu Sinkkonen, Director of Enforcemenеt of Finnish Customs, said in the statement.

In 2022, Finnish Customs uncovered 6,482 customs offenses, which is over 1,000 cases more than in 2021, the statement said, adding that the particular increase was registered in regulation offenses and seizures of medicines classified as narcotic substances.

The societal impact of crime prevention by Finnish Customs exceeded 100 million Euros ($106 million) in 2022, the statement said.

Western nations have rolled out an unprecedented sanctions campaign against Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it would overcome the sanction pressure, urging the West to accept the fact that its sanctions policy has failed. In 2022, Russia's GDP declined by 2.1%, according to initial estimates released by the Russian Federal State Statistics Service in February, which is several times less than predicted by Western economists at the start of the sanctions campaign.

The International Monetary Fund expects Russia to return to growth this year with GDP increasing 0.3%, followed by 2.1% growth in 2024,

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Belarus February Border Million

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

7 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

7 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.