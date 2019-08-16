UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finnish, Danish Foreign Ministers To Discuss Relations With Russia - Helsinki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 03:40 AM

Finnish, Danish Foreign Ministers to Discuss Relations With Russia - Helsinki

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto will visit Denmark later on Friday to discuss relations with Russia, Artic matters and tensions in the Persian Gulf with his Danish counterpart, Jeppe Kofod, the Finnish Foreign Ministry has said.

"Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit Denmark on 16 August 2019. Minister Haavisto will meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Jeppe Kofod and visit the Danish Parliament ... The foreign ministers will discuss topical EU affairs, the objectives of Finland's Presidency of the Council of the EU, relations with Russia, Arctic matters and the situation in the Persian Gulf," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement also quoted Haavisto as saying that Finland and Denmark were the closest partners. Haavisto also noted progress in bilateral cooperation in various area.

During his visit to Denmark, the Finnish top diplomat is also expected to meet with members of the parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee and the European Affairs Committee.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Visit Progress Finland Denmark August 2019 Top

Recent Stories

Yemen Scales Down Foreign Ministry Office in Aden ..

4 hours ago

Huawei Sure UK Will Withstand Pressure From US to ..

4 hours ago

US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Campai ..

4 hours ago

Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping to Hold Talks With Rus ..

4 hours ago

RSS's brutal India to fail just like Hitler's Nazi ..

4 hours ago

Barcelona will not risk Messi for La Liga opener a ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.