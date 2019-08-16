Finnish, Danish Foreign Ministers to Discuss Relations With Russia - Helsinki

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto will visit Denmark later on Friday to discuss relations with Russia, Artic matters and tensions in the Persian Gulf with his Danish counterpart, Jeppe Kofod, the Finnish Foreign Ministry has said.

"Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit Denmark on 16 August 2019. Minister Haavisto will meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Jeppe Kofod and visit the Danish Parliament ... The foreign ministers will discuss topical EU affairs, the objectives of Finland's Presidency of the Council of the EU, relations with Russia, Arctic matters and the situation in the Persian Gulf," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement also quoted Haavisto as saying that Finland and Denmark were the closest partners. Haavisto also noted progress in bilateral cooperation in various area.

During his visit to Denmark, the Finnish top diplomat is also expected to meet with members of the parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee and the European Affairs Committee.