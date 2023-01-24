Finnish Defense Chief Insists on Pushing for NATO Membership Alongside Sweden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The Finnish defense minister insisted on Tuesday that his country should seek NATO membership simultaneously with Sweden, after the neighbor's spat with Turkey threatened to delay their admission indefinitely.

"It is important to keep a cool head. We applied for NATO membership at the same time as Sweden.

It is in the interest of Finland, Sweden and NATO that we finish together," Mikko Savola said on social media.

His comment came shortly after Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto suggested that Finland might consider uncoupling its bid from that of Sweden's to speed up the entry process.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Sweden should no longer count on his country's support for its NATO membership bid after a series of anti-Turkish protests in Stockholm last week culminated in the burning of a Quran, the holy Muslim book.