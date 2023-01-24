UrduPoint.com

Finnish Defense Chief Insists On Pushing For NATO Membership Alongside Sweden

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Finnish Defense Chief Insists on Pushing for NATO Membership Alongside Sweden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The Finnish defense minister insisted on Tuesday that his country should seek NATO membership simultaneously with Sweden, after the neighbor's spat with Turkey threatened to delay their admission indefinitely.

"It is important to keep a cool head. We applied for NATO membership at the same time as Sweden.

It is in the interest of Finland, Sweden and NATO that we finish together," Mikko Savola said on social media.

His comment came shortly after Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto suggested that Finland might consider uncoupling its bid from that of Sweden's to speed up the entry process.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Sweden should no longer count on his country's support for its NATO membership bid after a series of anti-Turkish protests in Stockholm last week culminated in the burning of a Quran, the holy Muslim book.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Social Media Threatened Stockholm Same Sweden Finland Tayyip Erdogan Muslim From

Recent Stories

MoIAT reduces fees for 14 services to enhance busi ..

MoIAT reduces fees for 14 services to enhance business environment in industrial ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s EDGE makes US$14 million investment in ..

UAE&#039;s EDGE makes US$14 million investment in unmanned air traffic managemen ..

11 minutes ago
  Thoshakhana gifts received over past two weeks t ..

 Thoshakhana gifts received over past two weeks to be made public

44 minutes ago
 Registration opens for Seatrade Maritime Logistics ..

Registration opens for Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East

56 minutes ago
 PM to launch Youth Business, Agricultural Loan Sch ..

PM to launch Youth Business, Agricultural Loan Schemes

1 hour ago
 Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in ..

Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.