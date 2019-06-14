UrduPoint.com
Finnish Defense Forces To Purchase Chinese Drones - Reports

Fri 14th June 2019

China's DJI company will provide the Finnish Defense Forces with unmanned aerial vehicles, local media reported on Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) China's DJI company will provide the Finnish Defense Forces with unmanned aerial vehicles, local media reported on Friday.

On Thursday, Finnish media reported that Finland announced a tender for 150 drones capable of video recording. The drones should be delivered in 2019 - 2020 and cost no more than 270,000 Euros (over $300,000).

Finland is going to buy Mavic Pro Platinum drones, whose flights may last up to 30 minutes, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper specified.

The Shenzhen-based DJI is the world's largest drone manufacturer with a global market share of 70-80 percent.

In December, the Finnish Defense Forces asked the Transport Safety Agency for a permit to use drones. The unmanned aerial vehicles are going to be used for monitoring the country's border at night.

