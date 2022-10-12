UrduPoint.com

Finnish Defense Minister Confirms 28 NATO Members Ratified Finland's Accession To Bloc

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Finnish Defense Minister Confirms 28 NATO Members Ratified Finland's Accession to Bloc

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said on Wednesday that Helsinki is looking forward to becoming a NATO member, as 28 out of 30 member states have already ratified Finland's accession protocol.

"Finland is participating as an invitee to this ministerial meeting of Defense Ministers of NATO. We are looking forward to become a full member of NATO soon, this process has been proceeding quite well, so far we (received) 28 out 30 ratifications," Kaikkonen said before the NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels.

On July 5, the permanent representatives of NATO member states signed accession protocols for Finland and Sweden at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels. All members of the bloc have to ratify the protocols according to their national legislation. As of today, out of all 30 NATO countries, only Turkey and Hungary have yet to complete the formal procedure to welcome Finland and Sweden to the alliance.

