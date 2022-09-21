UrduPoint.com

Finnish Defense Minister Says Finns Can Rely On Military Amid Mobilization In Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Finnish Defense Minister Says Finns Can Rely on Military Amid Mobilization in Russia

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said on Wednesday that his ministry is closely following the situation after the announcement of partial mobilization in Russia, adding that Finns could rely on their military.

"Partial mobilization in Russia was not a surprise. The situation in neighboring regions of Finland is stable. Readiness of the defense forces is good and we are closely watching the situation. Finns can rely on our defense forces," the minister wrote on social media.

Earlier in the day, Putin signed a decree on the partial mobilization in Russia. The president also voiced support for referendums on joining Russia announced on Tuesday in the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as well as in the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu clarified that the partial mobilization was primarily needed to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) wide line of contact with Ukrainian forces in Russian-controlled territories. The minister specified that Russia had a mobilization resource of 25 million people who served in the army and have combat experience, while the partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number, or about 300,000 reservists.

