Finnish Defense Minister Says Ratification of Nordics' NATO Bids 'Already Visible'

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2023) Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen on Wednesday expressed confidence that Finland and Sweden's bids to join NATO would be ratified by the remaining two countries, Hungary and Turkey, in the foreseeable future.

"The finish line is already visible, but perhaps we need to be patient," Kaikkonen told Finnish broadcaster YLE after an informal meeting of the EU defense ministers in Stockholm.

Finland and Sweden's plan to accede to the 30-member alliance together has been thrown into doubt over Turkey's objections to Sweden's membership. Hungary has joined Turkey as the only NATO member countries that have not ratified the applications.

Earlier in the day, Kaikkonen held talks with his Hungarian counterpart, Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The Finnish defense chief said that Szalay-Bobrovniczky had assured him that Hungary supported Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO and would ratify the applications in March.

Official-level talks between Finland, Sweden and Turkey will continue in Brussels on March 9, and Kaikkonen hopes the meeting will help push forward the ratification of the Nordics' applications to the alliance.