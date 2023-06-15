UrduPoint.com

Finnish Defense Minister Supports Idea Of Extending Stoltenberg's Term As NATO Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Finnish Defense Minister Supports Idea of Extending Stoltenberg's Term as NATO Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said on Thursday that the possibility of extending Jens Stoltenberg's mandate as the NATO secretary general is "not a bad idea."

On Wednesday, The Financial Times reported that Stoltenberg's term as NATO secretary general could be extended once more due to the difficulty of appointing his successor. The term extension is expected to give Stoltenberg more time to secure Sweden's accession to NATO despite Ankara's veto on Stockholm's bid, the report said.

"He has done very good work. I will say that option does not sound bad for my ears but I have to say at the same time that I am representing, caretaking government in Finland at the moment, so I do not want to take strong political positions," Kaikkonen told reporters before the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels when asked whether he wants Stoltenberg to continue with his duties as NATO chief.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was due to resign on October 1, 2022, but in March of the same year, the leaders of the alliance's member states extended his mandate until September 30, 2023. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was "seriously" being considered as the next NATO head, as reported by Politico, however, she said in April that she did not intend to apply for the position. Other possible candidates include Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

