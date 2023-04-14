Finnish Embassy Appeals to Russian Foreign Ministry Over Delivery of 3 Letters With Powder

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The Finnish Embassy in Moscow has confirmed that three letters, one of which contained powder, were delivered to the diplomatic mission's building on April 13, prompting the embassy to appeal to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Helsinki diplomatic mission told RIA Novosti on Friday.

"On behalf of the Embassy of Finland we confirm that three letters were delivered to the Finnish Embassy in Russia on Thursday, April 13, the first of which was found to contain powder," the statement read.

Under the Finnish Foreign Ministry's security regulations, "the letters in question were handed over to representatives of official Russian authorities, who are conducting further investigations."

The Finnish embassy appealed to the Russian foreign ministry immediately after the incident, the diplomatic mission added.