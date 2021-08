Finnish Embassy in Afghanistan Suspends Operation - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Finnish embassy in Afghanistan suspends operation, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Sunday.

"We made a decision to temporarily close the Finnish embassy in Kabul," Haavisto said on air of YLE broadcasting corporation.

Finnish embassy staffers are safely waiting for an evacuation flight, the minister added.