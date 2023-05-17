UrduPoint.com

Finnish Embassy Limited In Banking Services On Reciprocity Principle - Russian Embassy

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 06:42 PM

The Finish diplomatic missions in Russia are limited in banking services on the principle of reciprocity, the Russian embassy in Helsinki told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Finnish top diplomat, Pekka Haavisto, said that the foreign ministry received information about the freezing of its missions' bank accounts in Russia on April 27, and the issue has been being resolved for a couple of weeks since then, but no official explanation has been received yet.

"In this case, we are talking about practical measures to bring the banking services of Finnish diplomatic missions in Russia in line with the situation in which the Russian embassy in Finland has been since autumn last year," the embassy said.

The Russian side has contacted the Finnish Foreign Ministry a number of times, the embassy added.

"We have repeatedly warned the Finnish Foreign Ministry that if this practice continues, we will be forced to take retaliatory measures," the diplomatic mission said.

