Finnish Finance Minister Resigns Over Public Funds Mishandling

Finnish Finance Minister Katri Kulmuni, on Friday, announced her resignation amid a budgetary malfeasance scandal

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Finnish Finance Minister Katri Kulmuni, on Friday, announced her resignation amid a budgetary malfeasance scandal.

On Wednesday, Kulmuni was reported to have used about $56,000 of tax-payer money to pay for public speaking training sessions.

"I must take political responsibility regarding this issue, despite not knowing about all the related purchases. Also, I have not ordered or purchased them," Kulmuni said at a press conference, adding that she will reimburse the state budget out of her own pocket.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin has supported Kulmuni's decision.

Kulmuni has been the leader of Finland's Center party since 2019. In December, she was appointed as the finance minister by Marin as a part of the new coalition government.