Finnish Flag Raised At NATO Headquarters In Brussels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Finnish Flag Raised at NATO Headquarters in Brussels - Broadcast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The flag of Finland has been raised at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, according to the broadcast of the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto handed over to the depository country, the United States, the document on the country's accession to NATO, making it the 31st member of the alliance.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Finnish President Sauli Niinistoe, among others, were present at the ceremony.

