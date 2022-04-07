UrduPoint.com

Finnish Foreign Minister Advocates Return Of Detained Cultural Objects To Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2022 | 09:12 PM

Finnish Foreign Minister Advocates Return of Detained Cultural Objects to Russia

Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto on Thursday spoke in favor of returning to Russia items of cultural significance detained during transit in Finland

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto on Thursday spoke in favor of returning to Russia items of cultural significance detained during transit in Finland.

Earlier in the day, the Finnish Ambassador in Moscow, Antti Helantera, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and issued a strong protest in connection with the detention of cultural property belonging to Russian museums by the Finnish customs authorities as they were being driven back from an exhibit in Italy.

"Sanctions against Russia were imposed at such a rapid pace that all situations were not taken into account. I hope that this can be resolved promptly," Haavisto told Finnish broadcaster Yle at a NATO meeting in Brussels.

He added that Finland "has no reason to withhold items from any museum."

The museum cargo consisted of three batches which were detained from April 2-4 as qualifying for EU sanctions. It included paintings, sculptures and antiques protected by state immunity.

Related Topics

NATO Protest Moscow Russia Immunity Brussels Italy Finland April All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Colombian flooding kills 10, several missing: auth ..

Colombian flooding kills 10, several missing: authorities

19 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Ready to Meet With ..

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Ready to Meet With Russia's Lavrov

20 seconds ago
 US Does Not Fear Putin, But Considers It Important ..

US Does Not Fear Putin, But Considers It Important to Avoid Nuclear Rivalry - Pe ..

21 seconds ago
 IAF Can Contribute to De-Escalation Between Russia ..

IAF Can Contribute to De-Escalation Between Russia, West Over Ukraine - Executiv ..

23 seconds ago
 US Regularly Leaked Information From Cybersecurity ..

US Regularly Leaked Information From Cybersecurity Channel With Russia - Moscow

6 minutes ago
 Ukraine tells NATO to send arms before it's 'too l ..

Ukraine tells NATO to send arms before it's 'too late'

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.