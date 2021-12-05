UrduPoint.com

Finnish Foreign Minister Contracts Coronavirus

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto has tested positive for COVID-19, the country's Foreign Ministry informs.

"The Minister for Foreign Affairs is asymptomatic. For the time being, he is working remotely from his home," the ministry said in a Saturday statement.

According to the release, relevant precautionary measures have been taken by the foreign ministry, as well as the prime minister's office.

Seven cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in Finland as of Saturday, according to the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). One of the cases was identified in the Helsinki area.

