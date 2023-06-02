(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto has met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Helsinki, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"FM @Haavisto: Good to welcome @SecBlinken to Helsinki. Fruitful discussions with our key ally.

Reaffirmed our unwavering support to (flag of Ukraine) and commitment to advance (flag of Sweden) NATO accession," the ministry tweeted.

The ministry also said that partnership between Finland and the United States has a firm basis, and the sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in 6G telecommunication network.