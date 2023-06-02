UrduPoint.com

Finnish Foreign Minister Discusses Ukraine, Sweden's NATO Membership With US's Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Finnish Foreign Minister Discusses Ukraine, Sweden's NATO Membership With US's Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto has met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Helsinki, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"FM @Haavisto: Good to welcome @SecBlinken to Helsinki. Fruitful discussions with our key ally.

Reaffirmed our unwavering support to (flag of Ukraine) and commitment to advance (flag of Sweden) NATO accession," the ministry tweeted.

The ministry also said that partnership between Finland and the United States has a firm basis, and the sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in 6G telecommunication network.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Helsinki United States Sweden Finland

Recent Stories

OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the ..

OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the Launch of OPPO MR Glass Devel ..

25 minutes ago
 PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allega ..

PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allegations in jail

2 hours ago
 All eight countries that have qualified for quarte ..

All eight countries that have qualified for quarter-finals confirmed

2 hours ago
 Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039; ..

Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum& ..

2 hours ago
 Eight-year old girl raped, culprit escapes broad d ..

Eight-year old girl raped, culprit escapes broad daylight in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Another setback to PTI as Pervez Khattak steps dow ..

Another setback to PTI as Pervez Khattak steps down from party position

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.