Finnish Foreign Minister Meets With Tikhanovskaya in Lithuania

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Saturday that he held a meeting with Ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya during his working trip to Vilnius.

The Finnish top diplomat is visiting Lithuania and Estonia over the week to discuss the ongoing situation in Belarus.

"Good negotiations in Vilnius with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius. We talked, for example, about the importance of cooperation between the Nordic and Baltic countries. I also had a meeting with Ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. The Belarusian opposition seeks a dialogue with the country's authorities," Haavisto tweeted.

A wave of mass opposition protests has swept Belarus in the wake of the August 9 presidential election that saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists Tikhanovskaya won the election.

The early days of the demonstrations were marked by police violence, but law enforcement officers have since halted their excessive use of force. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 150 police officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.