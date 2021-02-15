Finnish Foreign Minister Plans To Discuss Navalny Case During Meeting With Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Monday that he intended to discuss the situation around Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the city of St. Petersburg.

"As you know, we have had cause for concern recently ” the poisoning of Alexey Navalny with chemical weapons, the imprisonment he was sentenced to, as well as the actions of the Russian authorities during demonstrations and protests. We will probably talk about this as well," Haavisto said at the meeting.

The Finnish diplomat also noted the importance of the relationship between the European Union and Russia, saying that it is in the interest of both sides to get along well with each other.

The Russian minister, in turn, expressed hope that they would have very useful and concrete talks on how to promote bilateral relations in all areas, as well as exchange views on the situation in the international arena.

Last month, Navalny returned to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for alleged poisoning, and was arrested upon arrival in Sheremetyevo International Airport. Shortly after, a Moscow court rescinded Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with a 3.5-year prison term.

Following the court hearing, unauthorized demonstrations swept through Russian cities on January 23, January 31 and February 2 in support of Navalny. The Kremlin called the organizers of such demonstrations provocateurs. President Vladimir Putin said that everyone had the right to freedom of opinion but "anything that goes beyond the law is not just counterproductive but dangerous."

The European Union, in turn, is currently mulling new sanctions against Russia over Navalny's case, urging Moscow to release the opposition figure.