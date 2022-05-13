Finnish Foreign Minister Says Finland May Apply for Joining NATO in Middle of Next Week

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Finland may apply for joining NATO "in the middle of next week," Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told the NHK broadcaster.

"If there is a parliament's decision, we will do that in the middle of the next week. Sweden is considering the same time frame," the minister said.

The minister stressed that Finland wanted to have peace on the border with Russia but should be ready for any developments.

From his point of view, the transition period before joining the alliance will be really dangerous. However, the minister voiced hope that the UK support and assistance from other European nations will help Finland to avoid difficulties during this period.

Both Finland and Sweden decided to apply for NATO membership following the Russian decision to launch the military operation in Ukraine.