HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto signed Helsninki's NATO membership bid on Tuesday, according to a live broadcast on the government's website.

"This letter is addressed to NATO Secretary General (Jens) Stoltenberg," Haavisto said when signing the document.

The letter will be delivered to NATO headquarters by Finland's envoy to the alliance.