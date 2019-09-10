UrduPoint.com
Finnish Foreign Minister To Discuss Russia-Ukraine Relations During Visit To London

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 03:10 AM

Finnish Foreign Minister to Discuss Russia-Ukraine Relations During Visit to London

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto during his visit to London on September 10 will discuss with UK officials pressing issues of the international agenda, including relations between Russia and Ukraine, climate change and the recent developments in the Persian Gulf, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit London on 10 September and have a meeting with Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Haavisto will also meet Tom Tugendhat, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons. The foreign ministers will discuss topical matters, including Brexit, transatlantic relations, the Russia-Ukraine situation, climate change, and the situation in the Persian Gulf," the statement said.

The statement added that Haavisto was expected to address a high-level panel "Towards a climate neutral future ” ambition, solutions, actions," organized by the Finnish embassy in London.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated in 2014 after Crimea's reunification with Russia and amid the crisis in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities have labeled Russia as an "aggressor state" over its alleged interference in Ukraine's internal affairs and involvement in the conflict in Donbas. To this day, Kiev also insists that Crimea is an occupied territory.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying that it is not party to the conflict in Ukraine and wants the country to overcome its political and economic crises. Moscow has also stressed that the referendum on Crimea was held democratically and in line with international law.

