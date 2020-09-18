UrduPoint.com
Finnish Foreign Minister To Meet With NATO Secretary General On Monday - Alliance

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet on Monday in Brussels, the military bloc said in a statement on Friday

"The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland, Mr. Pekka Haavisto, on Monday, 21 September 2020 at NATO Headquarters," the statement read.

Finland is an active participant in the alliance's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership. Its military has taken part in several NATO-led crisis management operations in the Balkans, Afghanistan and Iraq.

The organization added that Stoltenberg would also be meeting with the top Polish diplomat, Zbigniew Rau, on the same day.

"On Monday, 21 September 2020, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, Mr. Zbigniew Rau at NATO Headquarters," the statement said.

NATO warned that there would be no media coverage of the meetings.

Poland joined NATO's Partnership for Peace (PfP) program in 1994 and became a full member of the alliance in March 1999, together with the Czech Republic and Hungary.

At the 2016 Warsaw Summit, NATO decided to enhance its presence in the alliance's eastern part by deploying four multinational battalion-size battle groups in Poland and the three Baltic countries on a rotational basis.

