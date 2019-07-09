Finnish Foreign Minister to Tour Red Sea Nations on EU Behalf to Discuss Sudan

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto will travel to Sudan and the broader region this and next week to convey EU position on a power-sharing deal between Sudanese rivals, the EU external service said

EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said Haavisto's EU and UN credentials proved he could explore on the bloc's behalf how it could "best support Sudan in its path towards democracy."

"I will convey EU's strong messages of support and encourage both sides to continue negotiations in order to solve the still outstanding issues and allow for a swift transfer of power," Haavisto said.

The European Union backed last week's deal between the Sudanese military and a civilian coalition on a civilian-led transition over the next three years, proposed by Ethiopia and the African Union.

Haavisto will meet African Union and Ethiopian key figures in Addis Ababa on Wednesday before going to Sudan for talks with all local stakeholders. He will then tour Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates from July 16-18.

The Sudanese military deposed longtime ruler Omar Bashir in April after protesters held mass nationwide rallies. But their hopes of a swift transition to democracy were dashed when the army cracked down on a mass sit-in in Khartoum.