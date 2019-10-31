Finnish Foreign Minister to Visit Eastern Ukraine Front Line - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Finish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto is set to visit the line of the front in eastern Ukraine as part of his two day visit to the country, a statement released by his office said.

"Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit Ukraine on 31 October- 1 November. He will meet with Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko, experts advising Ukraine in reforms and representatives of the OSCE [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe] Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM). Haavisto will also visit the contact line in eastern Ukraine together with Deputy Foreign Minister Yehor Bozhok," the statement published on the foreign ministry's official website Thursday said.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces began to pull out from the certain parts of eastern Ukraine's so-called contact line in a first sign of thaw between Ukraine and the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk, collectively known as Donbas. The move comes as part of a deal to vacate front line towns, Zolote and Petrivske, from the presence of both sides' forces, a move in restoring the conditions of the Minsk Agreements.

"Finland continues to support the Normandy format and the OSCE in their efforts to solve the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Conflict resolution is based on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements. There have been some positive steps in this regard, the last one being renewal of the disengagement of troops in Zolote," the minster was quoted as saying in the statement.

Finland pledged a 600,000 euro package to help Ukraine demine conflict-stricken areas of eastern Ukraine, which it called "one of the most heavily mine contaminated conflict areas in the world."

The statement emphasized that Finland has supported Ukraine by over 48 million Euros, while maintaining that it has noted that Ukraine's new president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has shown "strong commitment to reforms"

More than 20 observers from Finland participate in the work of the OSCE in Ukraine, and Finnish national Antti Hartikainen became the new head of the EU Advisory Mission on Civil Security Sector Reform in Ukraine in early June.