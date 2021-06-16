Finnish Foreign Minister Urges Arctic Council Members to Address Nuclear Waste

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Under Russia's chairmanship of the Arctic Council, the members should step up their efforts in solving the issue of nuclear waste in the Arctic, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"One of the problems [the Council] can help find a solution to is the nuclear waste dumped into the Arctic seas. We hope that it will be possible to retrieve it from the seabed and ensure its safe storage," the minister said.

According to Haavisto, Russia has presented an ambitious program for the period of its chairmanship in the Arctic Council, including over 100 different events and activities.

He noted that the priority was given to issues related to indigenous peoples' rights and environmental protection, as well as climate change.

In May, Russia took over the two-year rotating chairmanship of both the Arctic Council and the Arctic Economic Council. Upon taking the helm, Moscow announced that its four key priorities would be enhancing the sustainability and resilience of Arctic communities, taking steps to combat the impact of climate change, promoting sustainable socio-economic development in the region, and strengthening the Arctic Council's governance.