Finnish Foreign Ministry 2020 Budget to Help Widen Diplomatic Work, Open Embassy in Manila

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The Finnish Foreign Ministry's budget for 2020 will amount to 1.2 billion Euros ($1.4 billion), which will go toward opening an embassy in the Philippines and focus on human rights, the rule of law, and promoting democracy, peace, freedom, tolerance and equality, the ministry said on Friday.

The ministry presented a draft budget for 2020 on Friday, allowing other ministries to detail the expenses laid out.

"An amount of 234 million euros is proposed for the operational expenses of the diplomatic service. Plans include opening a Finnish embassy in Manila, the Philippines in 2020," the statement said.

The ministry will focus on diversification, geographical expansion and deepening relations with African countries; promoting stability and security in the Arctic; and strengthen the European Union's Arctic policy. Cooperation in the field of foreign and security policy will deepen, particularly with Sweden, according to the press release.

"Finland's international crisis management missions are concentrated in Lebanon, Iraq and Afghanistan. It also participates in operations in Ukraine, Kosovo and Africa. An estimated 500 people will be needed to solve problems related to managing military crises in 2020," the ministry said.

In addition, 3 million euros is proposed to go toward cooperation in the Baltic, Barents and Arctic regions.

"The role of Finland as an active participant in environmental activities and climate will be strengthened. The main mechanisms of cooperation are the regional councils (Arctic Council, the Barents Sea Council and the Council of the Baltic Sea States) and the Northern Dimension Partnership," the Foreign Ministry said.

Finally, 87.7 million euros has been allocated to go toward the country's membership fees for international organizations, most significantly the United Nations.

