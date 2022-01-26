UrduPoint.com

Finnish Foreign Ministry Recommends Citizens To Avoid Unnecessary Trips To Ukraine

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The Finnish Foreign Ministry has updated recommendations for citizens on trips to Ukraine, according to a multi-page guide.

"Safety level: avoid unnecessary travel," it said.

Among other things, various recommendations for visiting Ukraine's Luhansk and Donetsk regions and Russia's Crimea are described, as well as the documents required by the Ukrainian authorities for visiting them.

"So far, Kiev and the rest of the country, except for the eastern part of Ukraine, are peaceful. However, the situation can change quickly," the Finnish Foreign Ministry said, specifying that this travel bulletin is advisory in nature.

