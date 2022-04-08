UrduPoint.com

Finnish Foreign Ministry Says Allowed Return Of Detained Artworks To Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Finnish Foreign Ministry Says Allowed Return of Detained Artworks to Russia

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The Finnish foreign ministry said on Friday that it had allowed the return of detained art objects to Russia after receiving clarifications on sanctions by the EU.

Earlier this week, the Finnish customs service confirmed the detention of Russian art objects worth more than 42 million Euros ($45.7 million), which had been included in the exports sanctions lists. The Russian culture ministry said that the artworks were part of two exhibitions in Italy. Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said earlier in the day that the art objects may be returned this weekend.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has given permission for the return of art objects belonging to museums to Russia. New EU sanctions have been adopted and will be published later in the Official Journal of the EU. Legislative changes will come into force on April 9, 2022, and these changes will include the possibility for member states to issue permits for the export or other transfer of cultural property included in official cultural cooperation to Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Italy April May Million

Recent Stories

Careem Pakistan to invest $25m to simplify and imp ..

Careem Pakistan to invest $25m to simplify and improve Captain and Customer Expe ..

8 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly Dons a New Avatar for realme 9 Pro+

Sajal Aly Dons a New Avatar for realme 9 Pro+

14 minutes ago
 ANF arrests peddler, seizes drugs, suspicious mate ..

ANF arrests peddler, seizes drugs, suspicious material

3 minutes ago
 Nation trusts PM Imran Khan: KP Minister Anwar Zeb ..

Nation trusts PM Imran Khan: KP Minister Anwar Zeb Khan

4 minutes ago
 Four officers of PMS reshuffled

Four officers of PMS reshuffled

4 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Minister to Discuss Ukraine With U ..

Turkish Defense Minister to Discuss Ukraine With UK, Italian Colleagues - Ankara

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.