Finnish Foreign Ministry Says Allowed Return of Detained Artworks to Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The Finnish foreign ministry said on Friday that it had allowed the return of detained art objects to Russia after receiving clarifications on sanctions by the EU.

Earlier this week, the Finnish customs service confirmed the detention of Russian art objects worth more than 42 million Euros ($45.7 million), which had been included in the exports sanctions lists. The Russian culture ministry said that the artworks were part of two exhibitions in Italy. Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said earlier in the day that the art objects may be returned this weekend.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has given permission for the return of art objects belonging to museums to Russia. New EU sanctions have been adopted and will be published later in the Official Journal of the EU. Legislative changes will come into force on April 9, 2022, and these changes will include the possibility for member states to issue permits for the export or other transfer of cultural property included in official cultural cooperation to Russia," the ministry said in a statement.