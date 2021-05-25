Finnish Foreign Ministry Summons Belarusian Ambassador, Condemns Ryanair Incident

The Finnish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Belarusian ambassador in Helsinki Alexey Samosuev and called for the immediate release of Nexta Telegram channel co-founder Roman Protasevich and Russian citizen Sofia Sapega who were detained in Minsk after a Ryanair plane made an emergency landing there

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Finnish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Belarusian ambassador in Helsinki Alexey Samosuev and called for the immediate release of Nexta Telegram channel co-founder Roman Protasevich and Russian citizen Sofia Sapega who were detained in Minsk after a Ryanair plane made an emergency landing there.

"Finland summoned the ambassador of Belarus, Mr. Samosuev, to the Foreign Ministry today. Secretary of State (Matti) Anttonen expressed Finland's strong condemnation of the forced landing of the Ryanair flight and demanded the immediate release of the detained journalist Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega," the ministry said in a statement.