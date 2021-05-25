UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finnish Foreign Ministry Summons Belarusian Ambassador, Condemns Ryanair Incident

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:17 PM

Finnish Foreign Ministry Summons Belarusian Ambassador, Condemns Ryanair Incident

The Finnish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Belarusian ambassador in Helsinki Alexey Samosuev and called for the immediate release of Nexta Telegram channel co-founder Roman Protasevich and Russian citizen Sofia Sapega who were detained in Minsk after a Ryanair plane made an emergency landing there

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Finnish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Belarusian ambassador in Helsinki Alexey Samosuev and called for the immediate release of Nexta Telegram channel co-founder Roman Protasevich and Russian citizen Sofia Sapega who were detained in Minsk after a Ryanair plane made an emergency landing there.

"Finland summoned the ambassador of Belarus, Mr. Samosuev, to the Foreign Ministry today. Secretary of State (Matti) Anttonen expressed Finland's strong condemnation of the forced landing of the Ryanair flight and demanded the immediate release of the detained journalist Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Condemnation Russia Minsk Sofia Helsinki Belarus Finland

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

51 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

1 hour ago

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

2 hours ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.