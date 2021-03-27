UrduPoint.com
Finnish Foreign Ministry Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Xinjiang, EU Sanctions

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 01:30 AM

Finnish Foreign Ministry Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Xinjiang, EU Sanctions

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Chinese Ambassador to Helsinki Chen Li was summoned to the Finnish Foreign Ministry over Xinjiang situation and Beijing's decision to impose sanctions against several European officials and entities, the Chinese Embassy in Finland reported on Friday.

On Monday, EU foreign ministers included four Chinese citizens and one organization on the sanctions list over alleged human rights violations and what they perceive as persecution of the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang. Beijing responded by imposing sanctions on ten European officials and four organizations. Chinese ambassadors were summoned to foreign ministries of several other European countries, including France, Germany and Italy.

The US, Canada and the UK later also joined in on the sanctions against China.

"Ambassador Chen Li ... has made adamant statements at the Finnish Foreign Ministry regarding EU sanctions against Chinese individuals and entities," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the EU imposed unilateral sanctions on China under the pretext of human rights concerns, which he regarded as interference with the country's internal affairs.

The ministry condemned the sanctions as they seriously undermine relations between China and the EU.

The Finnish Foreign Ministry confirmed the meeting with the Chinese ambassador.

