Finnish Foreign Ministry Tells Its Citizens to Immediately Leave Ukraine

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The Finnish Foreign Ministry has told its citizens to immediately leave Ukraine amid the escalation of tensions on the border with Russia.

"Finland has renewed the tourist bulletin for Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry calls for immediately leaving the country over the ongoing escalation and uncertain security situation," the ministry said in a statement.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion.

Moscow has repeatedly said that it is not threatening anyone and pointed to NATO military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.