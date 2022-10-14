UrduPoint.com

Finnish Foreign Ministry To Reduce Staff In Charge Of Processing Russian Visa Applications

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Finnish Foreign Ministry to Reduce Staff in Charge of Processing Russian Visa Applications

The Finnish Foreign Ministry said on Friday it began negotiations at its service center for entry permits in Kouvola looking to reduce staff who process visa applications from mostly Russian citizens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The Finnish Foreign Ministry said on Friday it began negotiations at its service center for entry permits in Kouvola looking to reduce staff who process visa applications from mostly Russian citizens.

"The grounds for the negotiations are production-related. The number of visa applications received by Finland has been decreasing for a longer period due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has continued to decline significantly since the Government adopted its resolution restricting tourism from Russia to Finland on September 29, 2022," the message read.

The ministry also said that it would begin preparations for talks on Friday, with the negotiations scheduled to start on October 31.

It did not provide any details as to how many officials will be reduced as result of the process.

On September 6, the EU adopted a proposal to fully suspend a visa facilitation agreement with Russia. The measure went into effect on September 12. The decision complicated visa application process for the Russian citizens and imposed more restrictions for multiple entry visas.

Poland, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania agreed to put restrictions starting September 19 on Russians trying to enter their countries.

In late September, Finland also closed its borders for Russians with Schengen tourist visas, becoming the latest European country bordering Russia to do so.

Related Topics

Resolution Russia Kouvola Estonia Finland Lithuania Latvia September October Visa From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan committed to further deepen cooperation w ..

Pakistan committed to further deepen cooperation with UK across multiple sectors ..

43 seconds ago
 NFEH demands govt to immediately remove undue impo ..

NFEH demands govt to immediately remove undue import restrictions to save solar ..

44 seconds ago
 Italian Surgeons Successfully Remove Brain Tumor W ..

Italian Surgeons Successfully Remove Brain Tumor While Patient Playing Saxophone ..

46 seconds ago
 Trump Sends 14-Page Letter to US Select Committee ..

Trump Sends 14-Page Letter to US Select Committee Probing January 6 Events

52 seconds ago
 GSP+ helps increase EU-Pakistan bilateral trade to ..

GSP+ helps increase EU-Pakistan bilateral trade to EUR 12.2 billion in 2021

11 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan registers transgen ..

Election Commission of Pakistan registers transgenders, disables at their doorst ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.