Finnish, French Presidents Stress Importance of Dialogue Between Russia, EU - Helsinki

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have discussed the deteriorating relations between the European Union and Russia over the phone, noting the importance of preserving dialogue between the sides, the Finnish presidential office said on Monday.

"The Presidents also shared their concern about actions of Russia, which have resulted in a rapid deterioration of relations between the European Union and Russia. In addition, they discussed the balance of great-power relations and stressed the importance of dialogue," the presidential office said in a press release.

The leaders also discussed the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine production, the office added.

Relations between Moscow and Brussels worsened after the latter imposed sanctions against Moscow in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the successful referendum on Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. While the EU and Kiev have not recognized its legitimacy and accused Moscow of meddling in Ukraine's affairs, Russia has denied any interference and insisted that the referendum was carried out in line with international law.