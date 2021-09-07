Finnish, French Presidents to Discuss Bilateral Ties, European Security - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto will arrive in Paris on Tuesday for a meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, during which both leaders will discuss a range of issues, including bilateral relations with France and the European policy of security and defense, the Finnish Presidency said.

"At the meeting, which will be held at the French President's official residence [the Elysee Palace], the Presidents will discuss, among other things, bilateral relations, European security and defense policy, great power relations and the spirit of Helsinki, and climate change," the statement read.

Niinisto will also hold meetings with Laurent Fabius, the head of France's Constitutional Council, and French experts on international politics, according to the Finnish presidency.

The French leader went on a working trip to Finland with his spouse Brigitte Macron in late August of 2018.