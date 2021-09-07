UrduPoint.com

Finnish, French Presidents To Discuss Bilateral Ties, European Security - Office

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 11:40 AM

Finnish, French Presidents to Discuss Bilateral Ties, European Security - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto will arrive in Paris on Tuesday for a meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, during which both leaders will discuss a range of issues, including bilateral relations with France and the European policy of security and defense, the Finnish Presidency said.

"At the meeting, which will be held at the French President's official residence [the Elysee Palace], the Presidents will discuss, among other things, bilateral relations, European security and defense policy, great power relations and the spirit of Helsinki, and climate change," the statement read.

Niinisto will also hold meetings with Laurent Fabius, the head of France's Constitutional Council, and French experts on international politics, according to the Finnish presidency.

The French leader went on a working trip to Finland with his spouse Brigitte Macron in late August of 2018.

Related Topics

France Helsinki Paris Finland August 2018

Recent Stories

Explore the world with Emirates special fares via ..

Explore the world with Emirates special fares via Dubai

38 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Kirkuk Terrorist ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Kirkuk Terrorist Attack

38 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi celebrates Defenc ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi celebrates Defence Day enthusiastically.

45 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 221.24 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 221.24 million

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s future priorities in fifty ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s future priorities in fifty projects

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.