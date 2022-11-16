UrduPoint.com

Finnish Gasum Says Not Obliged To Pay In Rubles Under Gazprom Contract After Court Ruling

November 16, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Finland's state-run energy firm Gasum said on Wednesday that the arbitration court in Stockholm ruled that the company is not obliged to pay in rubles under the contract with Gazprom Export.

Russian gas giant Gazprom completely halted gas supplies on May 21 to Finnish gas company Gasum since the company had not received payments in rubles.

"On November 14, the arbitral tribunal issued an award in the matter. According to the award, Gasum is not obligated to pay in rubles nor though the proposed payment procedure," Gasum said in a statement.

According to the Finnish company, the court ruled that the parties should continue negotiations to resolve the current situation.

"Furthermore, the arbitral tribunal ordered Gasum and Gazprom Export to continue their bilateral contract negotiations to resolve the current situation. Natural gas deliveries from Russia in accordance with Gasum's supply contract will not continue for the time being," the company said.

