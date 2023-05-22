UrduPoint.com

Finnish Gasum Says Terminates Contract With Gazprom Export For Supply Of Natural Gas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Finland's state-owned gas company Gasum announced on Monday that due to the inability to resolve the dispute with Russian gas giant Gazprom within the time limits set by the court, it will terminate the long-term contract for the supply of natural pipeline gas.

Last Spring, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that payments to Russian companies be made in rubles, rather than Euros or Dollars. Gasum refused to switch Currency and took Gazprom to an arbitration court in Stockholm, which ruled in December that Gasum was more than $325 million in arrears for gas and that Gazprom's halt on deliveries was justified.

It also concluded that Gasum was not obligated to pay in rubles. The companies were told to continue their negotiations.

"The negotiations between Gasum and Gazprom Export have now ended. The parties were not able to resolve the situation within the period defined by the arbitral tribunal and therefore, Gasum has terminated the long-term natural gas supply contract with Gazprom Export on May 22, 2023," the statement read.

The parties will continue to finalize the termination of the contact, the company added.

