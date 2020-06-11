UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finnish Government Maintains COVID-19 External Border Traffic Restrictions Through July 14

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:45 PM

Finnish Government Maintains COVID-19 External Border Traffic Restrictions Through July 14

The Finnish government announced on Thursday that restrictions on movement through the border with Russia, imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be in place through July 14

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Finnish government announced on Thursday that restrictions on movement through the border with Russia, imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be in place through July 14.

"Restrictions on border traffic will continue at external borders, in other words at the Russian border and for those arriving from other third countries, until 14 July," the government said in a statement.

Family members of Finish citizens are allowed to enter the country with no restrictions.

"Starting on 15 June, self-isolation is recommended for all those arriving in Finland who come from countries that are still subject to internal or external border control. Such countries include Sweden, Germany and Russia.

Self-isolation is not required if the person arrives from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Denmark or Iceland," the government said.

It is not recommended to travel to Sweden, with an exception for couples and property owners.

During the self-isolation period, a person is still allowed to move between the place of residence and the workplace.

The Finnish Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stressed that citizens are not prohibited to leave the country or arrive in it, with all the governmental decisions on the matter being non-binding. Starting July 1, Finland's flag carrier, Finnair, will extend the flight geography to 40 cities in the European Union, also launching flights to Spanish resorts and cities across China and Japan.

Related Topics

Russia China Norway European Union Traffic Germany Iceland Estonia Japan Sweden Finland Lithuania Latvia Denmark June July Border All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mushtaq and Younis appointments excite Test stars

17 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Emiri decree on incentive ..

17 minutes ago

21 minutes ago

Registration of VPN before 30 June 2020

23 minutes ago

BJP-RSS regime plans to turn IOJK into a Hindu Ras ..

27 minutes ago

Asian Netball Federation general council on June 1 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.