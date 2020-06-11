Finnish Government Maintains COVID-19 External Border Traffic Restrictions Through July 14

The Finnish government announced on Thursday that restrictions on movement through the border with Russia, imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be in place through July 14

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Finnish government announced on Thursday that restrictions on movement through the border with Russia, imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be in place through July 14.

"Restrictions on border traffic will continue at external borders, in other words at the Russian border and for those arriving from other third countries, until 14 July," the government said in a statement.

Family members of Finish citizens are allowed to enter the country with no restrictions.

"Starting on 15 June, self-isolation is recommended for all those arriving in Finland who come from countries that are still subject to internal or external border control. Such countries include Sweden, Germany and Russia.

Self-isolation is not required if the person arrives from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Denmark or Iceland," the government said.

It is not recommended to travel to Sweden, with an exception for couples and property owners.

During the self-isolation period, a person is still allowed to move between the place of residence and the workplace.

The Finnish Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stressed that citizens are not prohibited to leave the country or arrive in it, with all the governmental decisions on the matter being non-binding. Starting July 1, Finland's flag carrier, Finnair, will extend the flight geography to 40 cities in the European Union, also launching flights to Spanish resorts and cities across China and Japan.