Finnish Government Resigns Due To Election Of New Parliament - Presidential Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Finnish Government Resigns Due to Election of New Parliament - Presidential Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has handed over her government's resignation request to President Sauli Niinisto due to the election of a new parliament, which will hold its first meeting on April 11, the presidential office said on Thursday.

On April 2, parliamentary elections took place in Finland to determine the composition of the country's legislative body for 2023-2027. The country's opposition National Coalition Party led by Petteri Orpo claimed victory in the election, receiving 20.8% of votes, while the Finns Party led by Riikka Purra gained 20.1%.

"Prime Minister Sanna Marin has submitted the resignation request of the Government to President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinisto in Mantyniemi today, on 6 April 2023.

The President has accepted the Government's resignation request and asked it to continue on a caretaker basis until a new government has been appointed," the statement read.

Work on the formation of a new government will be launched immediately after Easter, with the process expected to be finalized by mid-summer. Until then, the Marin cabinet will continue in a caretaker role without making any political decisions.

The Finnish parliament is unicameral and comprises 200 legislators; parliamentary elections are held every four years.

World

