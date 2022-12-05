UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Finnish Government to Submit Bill on NATO Membership to Parliament on December 5 - Reports

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The Finnish government will submit a bill on joining NATO to the parliament on Monday, Finnish news agency STT reported.

Although Turkey and Hungary have not yet ratified Finland's membership in the alliance, the Finnish government wants the NATO bill to be discussed in parliamentary committees in advance, the report said.

The bill, sponsored by the Finnish Foreign Ministry, was unveiled for consultation on November 3.

On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Hungary and Turkey are the only ones out of 30 states of the alliance that have not yet approved the membership of the two new candidates.

Last week, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that Hungary had promised to ratify the countries' NATO membership in early February.

