Finnish Gov't Approves Customs Agreement With Iran 3 Years After Signing

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 07:07 PM

The Finnish government has approved a customs agreement with Iran that was signed three years ago, according to a statement published on Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The Finnish government has approved a customs agreement with Iran that was signed three years ago, according to a statement published on Thursday.

"On April 18, 2017, Finland and the Islamic Republic of Iran signed an agreement on mutual assistance and cooperation on customs issues. The main purpose of the agreement is to provide each other with information to prevent and investigate customs crimes," the government statement read.

On Thursday, the Finnish government approved changes to the agreement that were discussed by the country's parliament.

The agreement will enter into force on June 15, the government said.

The original deal was signed in the Finnish capital of Helsinki, and according to Iran's state-owned Mehr news agency, the deal will see both parties cooperate on customs regulations, value of goods, and commodity classification. Both countries will also work together to counter the international trade of narcotics.

