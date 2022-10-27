UrduPoint.com

Finnish Gov't Earmarks $5.9Mln To Build Pilot Section Of Fence On Border With Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 10:28 PM

The Finnish government on Thursday earmarked 6 million euros ($5.9 million) to enable the country's interior ministry to construct a pilot section of the fence on the country's border with Russia

"In its fourth supplementary budget for 2022, the Government has proposed a total of EUR 9.0 million in additional funding for the administrative branch of the Ministry of the Interior and EUR 6.0 million in funding outside of the budgeted spending limits for a pilot section of a fence on the eastern border," the government said in a press statement.

The government added that the construction of the eastern border fence would begin with a three-kilometer (1.8-mile) pilot section. The construction method, functionality of the planned solutions, implementation of border control during construction and the creation of a model of cooperation with landowners will be tested.

"The Border Guard plans to begin construction of the fence on the eastern border next year leveraging the experiences gained in the pilot project. The Ministry of the Interior has included the funding required to begin construction of the fence in an amendment to the budget proposal, which the Government will submit to Parliament later this year," Finnish Interior Minister Krista Mikkonen said in the government's statement.

According to the press release, the border fence will prevent trespassing, speed up detection and apprehension of unauthorized trespassers, prevent large-scale influence, and strengthen control over the territory.

According to the border service's plan unveiled by the government, the barrier should secure about 15%, or 124 miles, of the Russian border and will be built in the most important places for border control.

