Finnish Gov't To Declare State Of Emergency Again Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 11:50 AM

Finnish Gov't to Declare State of Emergency Again Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases - Reports

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The Finnish government will declare a nationwide state of emergency in light of a surge in COVID-19 cases later on Thursday, this will enable restaurants closure, media reported.

According to the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper, the decision to impose a state of emergency is mainly motivated by the need to suspend operation of restaurants. Under the national legislation this can only be done through resorting to Article 23 of the Finnish constitution (Basic rights and liberties in situations of emergency).

The Finnish cabinet hopes this will help to curb incidence and prevent healthcare system overload.

In spring 2020, the Finnish government already declared a state of emergency in order to significantly restrict restaurants operation. The state of emergency was lifted in mid-June.

According to the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, the current surge in new coronavirus cases is explained by higher pathogenicity of the new strains.

Finland has registered 55,122 coronavirus cases so far. A total of 5.5 percent of the population have been inoculated.

