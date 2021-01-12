UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finnish Health Authorities Say Some 45,000 COVID Vaccine Doses Used Since Late December

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 11:50 PM

Finnish Health Authorities Say Some 45,000 COVID Vaccine Doses Used Since Late December

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Finland has conducted about 45,000 injections of the coronavirus vaccine since the start of mass vaccination, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Tuesday.

"According to THL, as of today (January 12), about 45,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered.

Information is being updated retrospectively, and, therefore, the actual dose is higher than stated," the institute said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Finnish Medicines Agency Fimea said that it had received over the last week eight reports on an adverse reaction to the vaccine, including a severe allergic reaction or anaphylactic shock, which is one of the most dangerous complications of drug allergy.

Finland rolled out its mass vaccination campaign on December 27 using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the novel coronavirus. About 4.5 million people in the country are set to receive shots.

Related Topics

Finland January December Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al-Alaa conference to help further strengthen Musl ..

19 minutes ago

Deutsche Bank to sever ties with Trump: report

19 minutes ago

Interior Minister condoles death of Haji Nawaz Kho ..

37 minutes ago

European stocks, dollar decline as bitcoin steadie ..

37 minutes ago

France, Germany Continue Joint Efforts to Reach La ..

37 minutes ago

Washing your clothes can create Arctic microplasti ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.