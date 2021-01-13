Finnish Health Authorities Say Some 45,000 COVID Vaccine Doses Used Since Late December

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Finland has conducted about 45,000 injections of the coronavirus vaccine since the start of mass vaccination, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Tuesday.

"According to THL, as of today (January 12), about 45,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered.

Information is being updated retrospectively, and, therefore, the actual dose is higher than stated," the institute said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Finnish Medicines Agency Fimea said that it had received over the last week eight reports on an adverse reaction to the vaccine, including a severe allergic reaction or anaphylactic shock, which is one of the most dangerous complications of drug allergy.

Finland rolled out its mass vaccination campaign on December 27 using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the novel coronavirus. About 4.5 million people in the country are set to receive shots.