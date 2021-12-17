Finnish Health Authority Recommends Reducing Vaccination Interval, Wearing Masks

The Finnish health ministry's Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) recommended on Friday that the interval between COVID-19 vaccine shots be reduced and masks be worn in all public spaces and transport

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The Finnish health ministry's Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) recommended on Friday that the interval between COVID-19 vaccine shots be reduced and masks be worn in all public spaces and transport.

The previous interval between the second and third shots in Finland was four to six months.

"The recommendation is for people over 60 and those in risk groups to receive the third dose of the vaccine three to four months after the second. For individuals under 60 who are not at risk, the third dose of the vaccine can be given four to six months after the second dose," the THL said on its website.

The new recommendations are due to the spread of the Omicron variant, the Institute said.

Two vaccine doses do not provide the same protection against Omicron as against previous variants, therefore a third dose should be administered as a matter of priority, the THL said.

"The coronavirus is spreading faster than before, therefore the THL recommends the use of masks in all public spaces and public transport in the country," the statement read.

Last week, Finland reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day. The director for diagnostic services in Helsinki University Hospital, Lasse Lehtonen, told Finnish media that over half of new COVID-19 infections in the country were of the Omicron strain.

Overall since the start of the pandemic, Finland has recorded just over 213,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,454 deaths. The vaccination campaign has covered 87.5% of the populace with one dose, 83.1% with two doses, and 13.1% with three.