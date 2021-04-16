UrduPoint.com
Finnish Health Ministry Ready To Discuss Sputnik V Purchase After EMA Approval

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The Finnish Health Ministry said on Friday that it is ready to negotiations with Russia on imports of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and its production in Finalnd after it receives an approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

"The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is open to bilateral negotiations with the Russian state on the possible procurement or production of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) given the following conditions: Finland cannot negotiate the purchase of a vaccine if the EU starts joint negotiations on this issue. Finland only purchases vaccines that are registered with the European Medicines Agency," the ministry said in the statement.

The Health Ministry also said that it hopes that the Finnish Foreign Ministry will take responsibility for the negotiations.

