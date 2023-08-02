Finnish Hunters Advised Not to Prey on Waterfowl Due to Bird Flu - Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Finnish food Authority on Wednesday issued an advisory against hunting waterfowl due to a risk of the spread of the H5N1 flu virus.

"The Finnish Food Authority recommends not hunting waterfowl in areas or places where mass deaths of birds have occurred or avian influenza has been detected. It is common to use dogs for hunting birds. For this reason, it is best not to hunt in obvious avian influenza areas to protect the health of both humans and dogs.

This recommendation applies to all of Finland," the statement read.

The virus can remain infectious in frozen meant, the authority said, adding that although infections in dogs "have been globally rare," the possibility of such a way of infection could not be ruled out as well.

In June, Finland reported first cases of the H5N1 virus infections in birds as well as animals at fur farms. On Tuesday, the authorities ordered 50,000 farmed mink and foxes to be culled to prevent the spread of the disease.