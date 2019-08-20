UrduPoint.com
Finnish, Icelandic Prime Ministers Reaffirm Nordic Partnership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 02:00 AM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The Finnish and Icelandic prime ministers met in Reykjavik on Monday, ahead of the Nordic summit, to reaffirm their commitment to this form of regional partnership.

"We, the nations of Northern Europe, must join forces to reinforce this multilateral system and convey its importance to all of us and our US partner," Antti Rinne of Finland said in a statement.

The Nordic club of countries also includes Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Their leaders will gather in the Icelandic capital on Tuesday to discuss the future of their bloc and the Arctic and address climate issues. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will also attend.

