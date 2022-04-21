Finnish Immigration Service Opens Ten More Reception Centers for Ukrainian Refugees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The Finnish Immigration Service said Thursday that it has established 10 additional reception centers for people from Ukraine after more than 19,000 have arrived in the country since the beginning of Russia's special military operation.

"The Finnish Immigration Service is preparing to set up new reception centers due to the increased need to provide accommodation for people fleeing Ukraine," the statement read.

The service said that the government centers are located in the cities of Helsinki, Lappeenranta, and Oulu; other centers are run by non-governmental organizations, such as the Finnish Red Cross, various municipalities, and companies.

The service is also considering setting up service points for private accommodation of refugees so they "can access reception services, such as healthcare and social services and the reception allowance."

The service also tweeted that 305 Ukrainians applied for international protection in Finland on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 19,557 since the beginning of the operation.

On February 24, Russia launched the military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Over five million Ukrainians have left the country since then, according to the UN.